Nationwide Girls’s Soccer League: Report finds ‘systemic’ abuse in US prime flight

NWSL players pause matches in show of solidarity last October

Abuse and misconduct “had become systemic” in the United States’ top-flight National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), an independent investigation has found.

Governing body US Soccer said it would move immediately to implement reforms.

An investigation was launched last year following allegations made against North Carolina Courage’s English head coach Paul Riley, who was sacked.

Riley, who has coached women’s teams since 2006, has denied the accusations.

After the alleged offences against Riley came to light, a round of NWSL games were suspended before players halted matches in their own displays of unity, while league commissioner Lisa Baird resigned.

US Soccer appointed Sally Yates and King & Spalding LLP to conduct the independent inquiry, who spoke to more than 200 NWSL players.

“Our investigation has revealed a league in which abuse and misconduct – verbal and emotional abuse and sexual misconduct – had become systemic,…