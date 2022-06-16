Native bars get uncooked deal in Sunday music legislation

Alden McLaughlin MP

(CNS): Former premier Alden McLaughlin (RED) has urged government to amend the Music and Dance Law to level the playing field for local bars because, unlike restaurants and bars in hotels, they are not permitted to play any music on Sundays. Speaking in Parliament last week, McLaughlin said many stand-alone bars that are Caymanian-owned are losing money because of this.

Tabling his first private member’s motion since the elections in May 2021, he asked the government to change the legislation to include these licensed bars and allow them to play low-level music, provided it cannot be heard outside, putting them in the same position as restaurants and hotels.

He said he did not know what the rationale was at the time the law was drafted not to allow regular bars to play music, but it has led to a situation where the bars and restaurants along the Seven Mile strip can play music and have dancing on Sundays, “while local bars, which are Caymanian…