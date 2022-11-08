Native bars to get inexperienced mild for ‘quiet’ Sunday music

Country and Western Bar (from social media)

(CNS): Cabinet has approved a change to the Music and Dancing Act to level the commercial playing field for local bars and trip boats, giving them the same opportunities as restaurants and hotels on Sundays by allowing background music. The bill, which is now open for public consultation, will equalise the situation for owners of stand-alone bars and sea-going vessels, officials from the commerce ministry said. At present, licensed stand-alone bars and boats are banned from playing any music on a Sunday.

This has been seen as a material economic disadvantage for dozens of bars when compared to the rules applied to restaurants and hotels who are able to play music, albeit quietly, creating a more enticing ambience and attracting both local customers and tourists on Sundays.

The bill is likely to have an easy passage through parliament next month, given that this was the subject of an opposition private member’s motion by…