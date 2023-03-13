Native committee takes up Miss Universe franchise

(CNS): The Miss Cayman Islands Universe committee has become the franchise holder for the pageant after the Ministry of Tourism pulled out of the beauty contest business last month. The committee has been organising the pageant here for more than two decades and on Saturday announced it had been granted the license. Committee Chair Derri has been appointed as the National Director by the Miss Universe organization and a new chair is expected to be announced soon.

The pageant committee has had a tough year after it allowed this year’s winner to compete in the contest while facing criminal charges. But Tiffany LeAnn Conolly (25) from West Bay was recently dethroned after she was found guilty of those assault and other charges in relation to a violent incident in October 2021 at her former lover’s family home.

She has been replaced by Chloe Powery-Doxey, who stood in for Connolly at the Miss Universe contest after the reigning queen was suspended from public duties in…