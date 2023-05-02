Native elections 2023: What cannot I do in a polling station?

Voters in some parts of England and Northern Ireland will choose new councillors across 241 councils in May.
But what can and can’t you do while voting in person?
How do I find my polling station?
If you are registered to vote, you will be sent a poll card with your polling number and polling station details. Or find your polling station online.
To vote in person, you need to turn up at the polling station between 07:00 and 22:00 BST on 4 May in England, or 18 May in Northern Ireland.
If there’s a queue, you can still vote as long as you joined it before 22:00.
Will I need ID to vote?
You don’t need to take your poll card but from 4 May 2023, voters in England must show photo ID to vote in person.
There are 22 forms of valid ID including:
- passports
- driving licences
- Older or Disabled Person’s bus passes
- Oyster 60+ cards
Anyone without correct ID was encouraged to sign up for a new free Voter Authority Certificate.
The application deadline…