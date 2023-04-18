Native elections 2023: When are they and who can vote?

Voters in some parts of England and Northern Ireland will choose new councillors in May.
The deadline for registering to vote in person or by proxy in England has now passed, but people have until 17:00 BST on Tuesday to request a postal vote.
In Northern Ireland, the deadline to register to vote by post or proxy is 26 April, or 28 April to vote in person.
Where and when are elections taking place?
On 4 May, more than 8,000 seats will be contested at 230 councils across England.
Mayoral elections are also taking place in Bedford, Leicester, Mansfield and Middlesbrough.
In Northern Ireland, 11 council elections are being held on 18 May.
There are no elections in Scotland or Wales.