Native IT professional earmarked to take over CSD

Darvy Whittaker

(CNS): Caymanian Darvy Whittaker has been appointed as director-designate of the government’s Computer Services Department and will take the helm in 12 months when the current expatriate director, Simon Spiers, steps aside. Whittaker, who has worked in the department for more than three decades, secured the job after an open recruitment process. His appointment follows the release of a report by the Office of the Auditor General which found that government still has much work to do to improve its online services, an area linked to the CSD.

As the provider of strategic solutions serving core government, as well as select statutory authorities and government companies, the department is tasked with facilitating the digital and technological objectives of all public sector entities. CSD also maintains the government’s data centres and network and serves internal users with technology. Officials said it acts as an internal business partner for government…