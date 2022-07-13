Native lawyer promoted to senior submit in AG chambers

Deputy SG Marilyn Brandt

(CNS): Marilyn Brandt has become the first Caymanian attorney to be appointed to the position of deputy solicitor general in the Portfolio of Legal Affairs. Brandt has 14 years experience as a practising public sector attorney, having begun her career as an articled clerk within the Attorney General’s Chambers before being called to the Cayman Islands Bar. She will now oversee the Articles of Clerkship programme and continue the circle of succession planning.

Solicitor General Reshma Sharma QC said she had worked with Brandt throughout her tenure with the Attorney General’s Chambers.

“During that time, she was exposed to a broad range of work within the chambers and provided sound legal support to her clients,” she said in a press release. “The role of deputy solicitor general is an important one but equally a demanding one and I wish her continued success with the new challenges that lie ahead. I hope that her journey within the…