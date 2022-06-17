Native man will get 14 years for smuggling medication & weapons

Items recovered from drug canoe, 21 May 2020

(CNS): Dencle Vic Barnes (52) from George Town has been sentenced to 14 years in prison following his conviction earlier this year for smuggling two handguns and 70lbs of ganja. Barnes initially tried, and failed, to get the case thrown out on the grounds that his human rights had been violated. The charges against Barnes were based largely on evidence given by his co-conspirator, Jamaican national Andrew Beckford.

As a result of Beckford’s evidence, Barnes was charged with possession of a semi-automatic pistol, a revolver and ammunition, as well as ganja, all of which were recovered from a Jamaican-style canoe in the Spotts Beach area off Shamrock Road, found during an operation on 21 May 2020.

Beckford (42) was arrested near Spotts Beach a few hours after police had come across the boat. But it was not until Beckford was charged and was facing a trial that he named Barnes as his co-conspirator and agreed to testify…