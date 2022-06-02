Native pattern beneath investigation for monkeypox

Example of monkeypox

(CNS): The Public Health Department has said that it is investigating a potential monkeypox case in a young patient with a rash and fever that has been diagnosed as chickenpox. A sample from the patient has been sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), “out of an abundance of caution”, to check for the monkeypox virus, which has recently been confirmed as circulating in non-endemic countries and has symptoms similar to chickenpox.

CARPHA is expected to process the sample within one to two weeks. Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Autilia Newton said chickenpox is an infectious disease so the patient has already been isolated and contact tracing has been carried out.

“Other instances of chickenpox were found among close contacts of this case, and infection control measures were put in place to prevent spread,” Dr Newton said. “We want to further reassure the public that they can prevent the spread of the chickenpox and monkeypox…