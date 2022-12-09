Native playing related to overseas crime syndicates

Premier Wayne Panton presents the bill to parliament on Wednesday

(CNS): Premier Wayne Panton, Deputy Governor Franz Manderson and Attorney General Sam Bulgin have all stressed that law enforcement agencies in the Cayman Islands are increasingly concerned that illegal gambling here is directly connected to international and organised crime syndicates and is generating as much as $50 million each year in illicit earnings.

Panton presented the Gambling (Amendment) Bill, 2022 on Wednesday, following a debate in the House on a referendum for a national lottery, and said that illegal gambling was not a victimless crime as it is now fuelling much of the local gun violence.

He said the current law was inadequate to deal with the growing criminality associated with the various numbers games and betting. Successive governments have been “kicking the can down the road” on this issue for years, and the neglect and widespread acceptance of illegal gambling has allowed this…