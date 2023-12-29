Native surveyor to climb Mt Aconcagua for Purple Cross : Cayman Information Service

Martyn Bould

(CNS): Martyn Bould, who has been a member of the property sector in the Cayman Islands for more than 50 years, is planning to climb Mt Aconcagua in Argentina, one of the tallest mountains in the world. The 78-year-old’s “Climb for Red” initiative, which he hopes to do in 2024, aims to raise money for the Cayman Islands Red Cross in its wide variety of work, from disaster management to child protection.

Aconcagua is one of the Seven Summits on the border between Argentina and Chile in the Principal Cordillera of the Andes mountain range. It is the highest mountain in the Americas and the highest in both the Western Hemisphere and the Southern Hemisphere.

Bould has spent the last few months training for the 6,961m (22,838ft) ascent of the tallest mountain outside of Asia, practising a breathing programme known as “Oxygen Advantage” and altitude training in Colorado and Utah. He has already climbed the Blue Mountain in Jamaica, Pico Duarte in the…