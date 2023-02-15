Native suspect smugglers ram CICG boat throughout chase

Cayman Islands Coast Guard vessel (file photo)

(CNS): Police have charged three local men and recovered several packages of ganja following a pursuit off the south coast of Grand Cayman on Sunday when a Cayman Islands Coast Guard boat was rammed by the suspect smugglers. The coastguard was on patrol when the crew was alerted to a suspicious boat travelling towards the island. When they approached, it sped up and tried to get away, leading to a chase. During the pursuit, officers saw those aboard the vessel throw several packages into the sea.

According to a press release from the RCIPS, the CICG closed the distance between them, but the operator of the boat they were chasing attempted to evade capture by ramming the vessel into the side of the coastguard boat on three occasions, causing some damage. The suspect boat was eventually stopped and the three men were questioned about their actions. By that point, the boat began to take on water and eventually sank.

Having…