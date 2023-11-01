Native veteran pilot takes high position at CAL : Cayman Information Service

(L-R) CAL CEO Fabian Whorms, Chief Pilot Captain Sean Bent, and Executive VP Captain Dave Scott

(CNS): Cayman Airways Limited has promoted Senior Boeing 737-8 Cayman Airways Captain Sean Bent as the airline’s chief pilot following a competitive selection process. Captain Bent starts his new role today, 1 November, which includes responsibility for both the mainline operations and Cayman Airways Express.

Bent has been with the national flag carrier for almost two decades and has been a captain on the B-737 fleet since 2005. Born in George Town, he attended the Cayman Islands High School before attending flight school at Bolivar Aviation in 1989. After getting his commercial pilot licence and various other ratings, he joined Cayman Airways as a first officer on the Boeing 737 fleet and has proceeded steadily through the ranks.

Cayman Airways President and CEO Fabian Whorms said that Bent is a very senior captain who is taking over a level of authority and…