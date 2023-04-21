Native Woman Guides ‘shocked’ as UK drops help

The Earl and Countess of Wessex greeted by a girl guide at ORIA (photo credit: Janet Jarchow Photography)

(CNS): Girlguiding Cayman Islands has been a branch association of Girlguiding UK since 1987, and in 2020 was moved under the umbrella of British Girlguiding Overseas (BGO), but this week Girlguiding UK announced it would be pulling its support of that organisation. On the eve of the arrival of the new UK governor, who will, as is traditional, be greeted by a girl guide at the airport, the local branch said they are shocked and upset by the move to cut support.

Just a few weeks ago, a girl guide was one of the first Caymanian faces that greeted Sophie, the Countess of Wessex (now Duchess of Edinburgh), who is the president of Girlguiding UK, when she and her husband, Prince Edward, visited Cayman.

Girlguiding UK has not expressly spelt out why it is dropping its support for its international branch but said it had been looking at “how best to manage risk” and…