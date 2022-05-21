Natural Extracts Market Size to Worth Around USD 25 Bn by 2030 – Benzinga – Press Release

TOkyo, May 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global natural extracts market size was estimated at USD 11.94 billion in 2021. Natural extracts other substances which are gently derived by removing any part from the raw material. They usually obtained from fruits, plants and other parts. Natural extracts have a wide range of application in nutraceutical, coloring, flavors, edible oils, and other things. An increase in the agricultural industry is expected to provide good growth opportunities for the natural extract market in the coming years. Natural extracts are gaining great demand in industries like the perfumery, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, nutraceutical, food and beverages, etc.

Report highlights

The dried crops product segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast. It had the largest revenue share of about 40% till the year 2020. As many end user industries are using the dried crops in their products there is a rise in the demand for dried crops.

On the basis of the natural extract products, the essential oil segment is expected to witness a great growth during the forecast period as it has got many applications in aromatherapy, fragrances and different flavors.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 11.94 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 25 Billion CAGR 8.9% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Data 2022 to 2030 Companies Covered Flavex Naturextrakte GmbH, Arjuna Natural Pvt. Ltd., Firmenich SA, Robertet Group, Sami Spices, Synthite Industries Ltd., Ransom Naturals Ltd., India Essential Oils, A.G. Industries, Symrise, Kancor

Regional snapshot

The second largest natural extract market is in the North American region. As there are varied applications in the flavor and fragrances in this region for various industries like the beverages, medicinal products…