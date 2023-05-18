Natural Farm donates to Charity Water’s Madagascar Water Project Sponsorship – Press Release

Clean drinking water to Madagascar through the installation of five piped water taps

ATLANTA, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Natural Farm, the all-natural dog treats company, donated to Charity Water, a nonprofit organization bringing clean and safe water to people globally, for their Water Project Sponsorship in Madagascar.

“Natural Farm is deeply committed to social responsibility and every year we partner with nonprofit organizations by financially supporting their programmatic work that improves the lives of pets, people, and the planet,” said Marcus Maximo, Natural Farm CMO. “Water is the life force of the world, and we believe every person deserves access to clean, safe water, which is why Natural Farm is proud to be working with Charity Water.”

Natural Farm’s donation of $15,000 was included in the $1,200,000 granted to Catholic Relief Services Madagascar, which ultimately funded 848 water projects and served 36,532 people in total.

The donation funded five Piped System Tap Stands to provide clean drinking water in Madagascar, a region where only 36 percent of people have access to clean water. One of the piped water systems completed is at a local school. Previously, the school relied on contaminated water from a nearby river resulting in students missing class often due to sickness from the contaminated water, the school now has access to clean and safe drinking water.

Charity Water was founded in 2006 to end the global water crisis and has funded projects in 29 countries.

Natural Farm creates 100 percent natural treats and chews sourced from trusted suppliers of free-range, grass-fed cattle that are hormone and chemical-free. The company controls every step of production, including sourcing, lab testing, and packaging.

For more information on Natural Farm’s complete line of treats and chews, visit naturalfarmpet.com.

