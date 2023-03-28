Natural Grocers® Expands House Brand with Five New Varieties of Canned Seafood -… – Press Release

LAKEWOOD, Colo., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Natural Grocers®, America’s largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer proudly announces the introduction of five new varieties of Canned Seafood to its line of Natural Grocers® Brand Products, the company’s premium quality house brand. Customers looking for convenient, nutrient-dense sources of protein can enjoy Natural Grocers Brand Albacore and Skipjack Tuna, Wild Pink Salmon and two varieties of Wild Sardines at an Always Affordable PriceSM.

Five new varieties of wild-caught and sustainably harvested canned seafood are now available at Natural Grocers.

NATURAL GROCERS BRAND PRODUCTS CANNED SEAFOOD

Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing for Natural Grocers stated, “We’re proud to offer our customers these affordable, premium-quality products that meet our rigorous Fish and Seafood Standards. In addition to prioritizing wild-caught and sustainably harvested fish and seafood, our vendor partners with small-scale fisheries, using practices that protect juvenile fish and unintended species from harvest. Red-listed species on the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch are never used, because we choose to be responsible for the impact our Natural Grocers Brand Products make every step of the way, from the ocean to your table.”

These globally sourced, Non-GMO Verified seafood shelf staples join the Natural Grocers Brand Product line, established in 2016, which presently includes over 800 high-quality products, exclusively available at Natural Grocers stores.

PRODUCT ATTRIBUTES

Natural Grocers Brand Albacore and Skipjack Tuna

100% Pole and Line Wild Caught

Globally Sourced

Non-GMO Verified

Gluten-Free

Kosher

No Salt Added

Packed in Water

Available in 5 oz., Non-BPA Lined Cans

Natural Grocers Brand Wild Pink Salmon

100% Wild Caught and Sustainably Harvested

Globally Sourced

Non-GMO Verified

Gluten-Free

Kosher

No Salt Added

Packed in Water

Fully Cooked

Available in 6 oz., Non-BPA Lined Cans

Natural Grocers Brand Wild…