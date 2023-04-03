NATWEST GROUP PLC – PRICING OF CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ANY AND ALL OF ITS OUTSTAND… – Press Release

LONDON, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — NatWest Group plc (the “Offeror“) is announcing today, in respect of its previously announced tender offer to purchase for cash (the “Offer“) any and all of its outstanding 5.125% Subordinated Tier 2 Notes due 2024 (the “Notes“), the Reference Yield and the Purchase Price for Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase in respect of the Offer.

The Offer is being made on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in the offer to purchase dated March 27, 2023 and the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery (together, the “Offer to Purchase”). Capitalized terms not otherwise defined in this announcement have the same meaning as in the Offer to Purchase.

Pricing for the Offer

The Reference Yield listed below was determined at 2:00 p.m., New York City time, today. The Purchase Price listed below is based on the Reference Yield plus the Fixed Spread as set forth in the table below:

Title of Security Issuer ISIN/CUSIP Principal Amount Issued Principal Amount Outstanding Maturity Fixed Spread (bps) Reference U.S. Treasury Security Reference Yield Purchase Price 5.125% Subordinated Tier 2 Notes due 2024 The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc(1) US780099CH81 / 780099CH8 $2,250,000,000 $876,108,000 May 28, 2024 +135 4.625% U.S. Treasury Security due February 28, 2025 (ISIN: US91282CGN 56) 4.064 % $996.76 per $1,000

(1) Now NatWest Group plc.

The Offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on April 3, 2023, unless extended (such date and time, as the same may be extended, the “Expiration Deadline“) or earlier terminated. Holders must validly tender and not validly withdraw their Notes at or prior to the Expiration Deadline in order to be eligible to receive the Purchase Price. Notes validly tendered may be withdrawn at any time prior to the Withdrawal Deadline, but not thereafter.

In addition to the Purchase Price, holders of the Notes accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer will also receive, on the…