Navy Federal Credit Union Recognized as a 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Wor… – Press Release

Navy Federal Credit Union has ranked #53 on the Great Place To Work® and 2023 Fortune magazine 100 Best Companies to Work For® list. This is Navy Federal’s 13th time being named to this prestigious list. As the only credit union, Navy Federal has surpassed rigorous benchmarks, establishing itself as one of the best places to work for.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230404005048/en/

See what our employees have to say about working at Navy Federal Credit Union (Graphic: Business Wire)

To determine the 100 Best Companies to Work For, Great Place To Work analyzed the anonymous survey responses of more than half a million employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies with at least 1,000 workers. Companies also submitted essays describing their efforts to offer generous and innovative support for workers, which were validated against employee survey responses.

“Our team members are the heartbeat that drives our mission,” said Holly Kortright, chief human resources officer at Navy Federal. “We know that our ability to provide superior member service is a direct reflection of our employees feeling that same level of service and support in the workplace. We’re incredibly proud of our dedicated workforce and the culture of service our team members foster daily to serve our members.”

Making the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

“It’s in times like these that the best workplaces separate themselves,” said, Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “In a challenging economy, many companies reduce investments in their people and scale back goals for diversity, equity, and inclusion….