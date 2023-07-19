Navy Veteran Brings Aquatic Passion to British Swim School – Press Release

Sean & Alison Bailey to open new location in Northeast Orlando

LAKE MARY, Fla., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — British Swim School, the nation’s leading “learn to swim” franchise company, continues its rapid expansion across North America with the opening of its newest location in the sunshine state. British Swim School of Northeast Orlando opens July 28th with lessons to be held four days a week at the Esporta Fitness at 3851 Lake Emma Road in Lake Mary.

Sean Bailey and his wife Alison own and operate the new location. Sean will also serve as an instructor, a perfect role after spending nearly 30 years in the Navy and Armed Forces. The veteran admitted that his vast experience in the water and passion for teaching made opening a British Swim School a no-brainer.

“We were really attracted to the motto, ‘Survival of the Littlest’, alongside the fact that I love swimming and I like helping kids,” Sean said. “After being in the special forces for so long, I recognized how important it was to have a base of knowledge of the water and how to learn to swim and thrive in an aquatic environment.”

For more than 40 years, British Swim School has been dedicated to teaching water survival skills by teaching infants, children and adults of all ages the skills needed for water acclimation, water survival, and stroke development. Its mission — ensure that every person, regardless of age or ability, has the opportunity to become a safe and happy swimmer.

Across the nation, eleven people die every day from unintentional drownings, with nearly 4,000 deaths occurring each year. Tragically, in the state of Florida alone there have been 53 child deaths from drowning this year, with children 3 and under accounting for 68% of those fatalities. Rip currents along the coast have claimed dozens of lives this year as well. Research shows that participation in formal swim programs, such as those offered by British Swim School, can reduce the risk of drowning by 88% among children who are…