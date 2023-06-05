NBA Finals: Miami Warmth inflict first house play-off defeat on Denver Nuggets and degree sequence

The Miami Heat inflicted a first home defeat of the play-off series on the Denver Nuggets to level the NBA Finals at 1-1.

Bam Adebayo sealed the 111-108 win with a pair of free throws with 48.3 seconds remaining.

The Heat were 15 points down in the first half but outscored their opponents 36-25 in the final period.

Miami host game three of the best-of-seven series on Wednesday (Thursday 01:30 BST).

The Heat, who are aiming to become the first eighth-seeded team to win the title, were led by Gabe Vincent (23 points). Adebayo and Jimmy Butler scored 21 apiece in the win.

Nikola Jokic top-scored with 41 points for the Nuggets, but the defeat – their first home loss since 30 March – left coach Michael Malone frustrated.

“Let’s talk about effort,” said Malone. “I mean, this is the NBA Finals and we’re talking about effort. That’s a huge concern of mine.

“We had guys out there that were just, whether feeling sorry for themselves for not making shots, or thinking they can just turn it on or…



