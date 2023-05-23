NBA play-offs: Nikola Jokic leads Denver Nuggets to first finals look

By
CayamnMamaNews
-
Nikola Jokic holds off LeBron James


Jokic also had 14 rebounds and 13 assists in Monday night’s game

The Denver Nuggets reached the NBA finals for the first time in their history after Nikola Jokic led a second-half fightback to complete a 4-0 Western Conference championship sweep over the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Nuggets overturned a 15-point half-time deficit to win 113-111.

Jokic, the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, finished with 30 points.

The Nuggets will face face either the Miami Heat or Boston Celtics in the finals from 1-18 June.

The Heat lead the Eastern Conference 3-0 and can secure the series with a win in game four on Tuesday (01:30 BST Wednesday).

LeBron James had looked to be single-handedly keeping the Lakers’ season alive after scoring 31 points in a superb first-half display that left the 17-time NBA champions 73-58 ahead.

But Jokic led a resurgent Nuggets offense in the third quarter, scoring 13 points as the Western Conference top seeds outscored the Lakers 36-16 to turn the contest on its head.

A…



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR