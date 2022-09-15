NEC Drives Expansion of All Optical Networks – Press Release

– Launch of open specifications-compliant optical transmission products –

TOKYO, Sept 15, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) is driving expansion of All Optical Networks with the introduction of its “SpectralWave WX Series,” a lineup of open specifications-compliant, open optical transport products. The lineup is built based on standards defined by Open ROADM and Telecom Infra Project’s (TIP) Phoenix initiative. The push for All Optical Networks is a marked shift in transport networks, which have conventionally required both optical and electrical technologies, but will be simplified to only optical transmission technology from end-to-end in the future. Initially, four products will be released on October 1, 2022.

Overview of the SpectralWave WX Series

NEC envisions All Optical Networks as a next-generation, environmentally friendly infrastructure that will lead to the realization of digital twins, social transformation and the creation of new services and industries. Through the provision of these products, NEC will help deploy transport networks with large capacity, low latency and multiple connections, as well as advanced security, robustness and power-saving.

Traditionally, transport networks have been built by equipment from the same vendor as vertical integration models. However, NEC’s new open optical transmission devices support multi-vendor configurations, allowing customers to procure and combine equipment from multiple vendors in accordance with their needs.

The compliance with open specifications such as Open ROADM and TIP’s Phoenix enable these devices to support configurations that connect to the function blocks of APN-T, APN-G and APN-I as defined by Open APN, and under examination by the IOWN Global Forum(1).

In addition, NEC has well-established experience and know-how in large-scale carrier networks to provide system integration in multi-vendor environments using open optical transmission devices from the development to the…