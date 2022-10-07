NEC launches a new model of the “SX-Aurora TSUBASA” vector supercomputer that mo… – Press Release

– Introduction of the world’s highest performance* vector supercomputer at Tohoku University –

TOKYO, Oct 7, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) will launch the new “SX-Aurora TSUBASA C401-8” for data centers in an “SX-Aurora TSUBASA” vector supercomputer that offers 2.5 times the computing performance and twice the power efficiency of previous models.

In this product, the number of cores has been increased from the previous 10 cores to 16 cores, and a new L3 cache has been adopted to achieve faster computation performance. In addition, the adoption of state-of-the-art processes has resulted in improved power efficiency.

The new system will be utilized for large-scale scientific computing at Tohoku University’s Science Center (Tohoku University). Tohoku University is scheduled to begin operating the system in August 2023, featuring a total of 4,032 Vector Engines (VE) and a total theoretical computing performance of approximately 21 PFLOPS (Petaflops), making it the world’s highest performance* vector-based supercomputer system.

Tohoku University has already adopted previous versions of the SX Series for a wide variety of applications in various areas, including manufacturing, such as the design of airplanes and power generation turbines, where large-scale numerical fluid simulation plays an important role. Other applications include disaster mitigation simulation, such as the prediction of damage from tsunami or river inundation. This is in addition to simulations useful for daily living, such as risk assessment for heat stroke. Moreover, the university has started to explore the applications of quantum computing with the help of the SX Series, and going forward, Tohoku University will continue to expand contributions to a wide range of research and development.

The German Meteorological Agency “Deutscher Wetterdienst” (DWD) has also evaluated the power efficiency of this system and is scheduled to introduce it in September 2023 for the purpose…