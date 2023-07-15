NEE 10-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages N… – Press Release

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hagens Berman urges NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now.



Class Period: Dec. 2, 2021 – Feb. 1, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 25, 2023

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE Securities Fraud Class Action:

The complaint alleges that Defendants mispresented and concealed that NextEra’s primary subsidiary (Florida Power & Light Company, or “FPL”) flouted federal and state campaign laws thereby exposing NextEra to substantial legal and reputational risk.

In Dec. 2021, media outlets began reporting that FPL and its political consulting firm Matrix steered political funding to spoiler “ghost candidates” to derail reelection efforts by unfriendly Florida state legislators during the 2020 election cycle, spied on journalists who published unsupportive reporting, and improperly courted public officials with job offers while bidding to privatize certain public utilities, all with FPL executives’ approval.

NextEra responded to this reporting with: (1) blanket denials; (2) declaring that “we conducted a very extensive and thorough investigation[]” and “the bottom line is we found no evidence of any issues at all, any illegality or any wrongdoing on the part of FPL or any of its employees”; and (3) assurances that the allegations did not expose the company to meaningful legal or reputational risk.

But in Nov. 2022, NextEra revealed that a complaint was filed with the Federal Election Commission (“FEC”) alleging violations of the Federal Election Campaign Act and identifying FPL as a source of funds to certain Super Pacs identified in the complaint.

Then, on Jan. 25, 2023, NextEra announced that FPL’s CEO (Eric Silagy) would cease to serve in that role. The company also acknowledged the serious business and…