Neil Hoyne, Renowned Customer Analytics Expert and Best-Selling Author of “Conve… – Press Release

NEW YORK, TEL AVIV, Aug. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Renowned customer analytics expert and best-selling author of “Converted: The Data-Driven Way to Win Customers’ Hearts,” Neil Hoyne, is set to deliver the keynote address at Optimove’s Connect Conference. As one of the foremost authorities on customer relationship marketing, as well as a Senior Fellow at the Wharton School and Chief Strategist at Google, Hoyne will share his expertise with top marketers during the conference on October 25-26 at the InterContinental David, Tel Aviv. Optimove, the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform, notes that attendees can look forward to gaining valuable insights, practical tips, and networking opportunities that will enhance their customer relationship marketing strategies and drive customer loyalty for their brands.



Hoyne’s book provides a straightforward, research-backed playbook accessible to anyone aiming to identify their best customers and foster long-lasting relationships. During his keynote address, Hoyne will go beyond the book, offering fresh insights to assist marketers in establishing deeper and more meaningful connections with their customer base. Leveraging his extensive expertise in data analytics and customer engagement, Hoyne will challenge conventional business approaches and illuminate the potential of building lasting customer relationships through data insights. Attendees can expect to gain powerful, actionable tips that they can immediately implement in their organizations.

“We are thrilled to have Neil Hoyne, recognized as one of the world’s top experts in customer relationship marketing, as our keynote speaker at Connect,” said Pini Yakuel, CEO at Optimove. “His profound knowledge and innovative thinking in customer-centric, data-driven strategies align perfectly with our mission to empower marketers to win customers’ loyalty for life.”



“It is an honor to be the keynote speaker at Optimove’s premier conference,” said Hoyne. “I look…