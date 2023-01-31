Nemaura Medical Announces Closing of Approximately $8.4 Million Registered Direc… – Press Release

LOUGHBOROUGH, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nemaura Medical, Inc. NMRD (“Nemaura” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable sensors and supporting personalized lifestyle and weight reduction programs, today announced the close of its previously announced registered direct offering (the “Registered Direct Offering”) with two healthcare-focused U.S. institutional investors to sell 4,796,206 shares of its common stock (the “Shares”) and warrants to purchase up to 4,796,206 Shares (the “Warrants”), in a concurrent private placement (the “Private Placement”). The combined purchase price for one Share and one Warrant was $1.75. The Warrants will have an exercise price of $2.00 per Share, will be initially exercisable at the later of shareholder approval or 6 months following the date of issuance and will expire five and a half years from the closing date. The aggregate gross proceeds from the Registered Direct Offering and the concurrent Private Placement were approximately $8.4 million before deducting placement agent fees and other estimated offering expenses.



EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, acted as sole placement agent for the offering.

Anthony L.G., PLLC acted as legal counsel to Nemaura and Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP acted as legal counsel to EF Hutton.

Nemaura intends to use the net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Shares offered in the Registered Direct Offering (but not the Warrants issued in the concurrent Private Placement or the shares of common stock underlying the Warrants) are being offered by the Company pursuant to a shelf registration statement (Registration No. 333-263618) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and declared effective by the SEC on March 28, 2022. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. A prospectus supplement and accompanying…