NeoPhore signs research collaboration with The Institute of Cancer Research, Lon… – Press Release

LONDON, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — NeoPhore Limited, a small molecule neoantigen immuno-oncology company, today announces that it has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Professor Chris Lord’s lab at The Institute of Cancer Research, London. The collaboration will use NeoPhore’s proprietary small molecule inhibitors of DNA mismatch repair (‘MMR’) to investigate single agent activity against tumours with defined genetic backgrounds.

Building on the seminal discoveries and ongoing research of its scientific founders and collaborators, NeoPhore is developing a pipeline targeting novel proteins in the DNA mismatch repair pathway to treat cancer. The Company’s first-in-class MMR modulators induce neoantigen expression and increase immunogenicity in solid tumours that become exquisitely sensitive to immunotherapy.

Professor Chris Lord is Professor of Cancer Genomics and Deputy Head of the Division of Breast Cancer Research at The Institute of Cancer Research (ICR), as well as the Deputy Leader of the Breast Cancer Now Toby Robins Research Centre and the Cancer Research UK Gene Function Team at the ICR.

Professor Chris Lord, Lead Researcher on the project from the ICR, said: “We are excited about this new collaboration with NeoPhore. Identifying new ways of treating cancer is central to much of what we do here at the ICR and this project will focus on exactly that. Our hope is that by working with NeoPhore, we can find new vulnerabilities in cancer cells that can be targeted by drugs that NeoPhore has discovered.”

Dr. Matthew Baker, Chief Executive Officer of NeoPhore, stated: “We are excited to collaborate with Prof. Chris Lord who is a prominent and respected researcher in the field. Access to his team’s scientific expertise will allow us to investigate new mechanisms of action of the MMR pathway in a variety of solid tumours. We believe that this impactful collaboration has the potential to broaden the use of MMR inhibitors beyond neoantigen…