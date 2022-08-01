Nepal has almost tripled its wild tiger inhabitants since 2009





Nepal’s National Tiger and Prey Survey 2022 found there are now 355 wild tigers in the country, a 190% increase since 2009.

The exhaustive survey covered 18,928 square kilometers — more than 12% of the country — and required 16,811 days of field staff time.

Ginette Henley, senior vice president for wildlife conservation at the World Wildlife Fund-US, told CNN the announcement represents a major win for conservationists and tigers alike.

“Tigers in Nepal and everywhere else that they live in Asia, about 10 countries, were on a steady decline because of two key reasons,” said Henley. “The most immediate reason was poaching for the illegal animal trade. The second reason was loss of habitat.” “In 2010, it was clear we were going to lose tigers unless we made a concerted effort to turn things around.” Governments of countries home to tigers then set a goal to double the number of wild tigers by 2022 at the St. Petersburg International summit on tiger conservation. Nepal is the first…