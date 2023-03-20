Nepal’s Aasif Sheikh wins CMJ Spirit of Cricket award

Aasif Sheikh has played 55 internationals for Nepal

Nepal’s Aasif Sheikh has won the 2022 Christopher Martin-Jenkins Spirit of Cricket Award for his act of sportsmanship in a T20 against Ireland.

Sheikh, 21, refused to run out Andy McBrine after he was accidentally tripped over by bowler Kamal Airee.

“The moment itself was a spontaneous decision on my/our part not to take the wicket because it would have been unfair to the opponent,” said Sheikh.

England’s Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes were also highly commended by judges.

White-ball captain Buttler refused to appeal for obstructing the field when Australia’s Matthew Wade top-edged a Mark Wood delivery, with the batter blocking the bowler’s attempt to make the catch in a T20 international in Perth in October 2022.

Meanwhile, Stokes donated his match fees from the Test series in Pakistan to the country’s flood appeal.

The Spirit of Cricket Award was created in 2013 by MCC and the BBC in memory of former MCC president and BBC Test Match…