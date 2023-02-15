Neptune Announces Filing Extension for its Form 10-Q – Neptune Wellness Solns (N… – Press Release

LAVAL, QC, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (“Neptune” or the “Company”) NEPT, a consumer-packaged goods company focused on plant-based, sustainable and purpose-driven lifestyle brands, today announced it will file for an extension with the Securities Exchange Commission (“SEC”), for an additional five days to file its financial results for the fiscal 2023 third quarter, originally due February 15, 2023. The request is predominantly due to the compressed time period between the delayed filing of its Quarterly Report for the second quarter of Fiscal 2023 and the deadline for the Quarterly Report for the third quarter of Fiscal 2023.

Neptune expects to file its fiscal second quarter 2023 financial results and host a conference call to discuss financials and provide a business update as soon as possible. The conference call details will be announced in advance.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Neptune is a consumer packaged goods company that aims to innovate health and wellness products. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Laval, Quebec, the company focuses on developing a portfolio of high-quality, affordable consumer products that align with the latest market trends for natural, sustainable, plant-based and purpose-driven lifestyle brands. The company’s products are available in more than 27,000 retail locations and include well-known organic food and beverage brands such as Sprout Organics, Nosh, and Nurturme, as well as nutraceuticals brands like Biodroga and Forest Remedies. With its efficient and adaptable manufacturing and supply chain infrastructure, the company can quickly respond to consumer demand, and introduce new products through retail partners and e-commerce channels. Please visit neptunewellness.com for more details.

