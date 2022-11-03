Netanyahu is again. This is what which means for Israel

Editor’s Note: A version of this story first appeared in CNN’s Meanwhile in the Middle East newsletter, a three-times-a-week look inside the region’s biggest stories. Sign up here.



Abu Dhabi

CNN

—



Benjamin Netanyahu is set to resurrect his political career and make an astonishing comeback as prime minister of Israel.

Partial election results on Wednesday showed that the Likud party leader’s bloc was set to win a comfortable majority of 65 seats in the 120-seat Knesset, or parliament, in an election that saw a seven-year high turnout.

Having been sidelined by much of the country’s political mainstream, Netanyahu was given a lifeline by the rise of a far-right party, some of whose leaders are arguably extremists.

Netanyahu is now likely to lead an ever-polarized country and possibly one of the most right-wing governments in Israel’s history.