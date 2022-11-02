Netanyahu on the right track to steer Israel’s most proper wing authorities ever, partial Israel outcomes recommend



Jerusalem

CNN

—



Benjamin Netanyahu appears to be on course for a bigger victory in Israel’s fifth election in less than four years than initial exit polls suggested, all three of the country’s main television channels projected Wednesday morning.

His Likud party and its natural allies are currently projected to win 65 seats in the 120-seat Knesset, with 86% of the votes counted as of Wednesday afternoon Israel time.

A coalition of Netanyahu’s Likud, the Jewish nationalist Religious Zionism/Jewish Power bloc, Shas and United Torah Judaism would, on paper, be the most right-wing government in Israel’s history.

Current Prime Minister Yair Lapid and his allies appear to be on track to win 50 seats. An Arab alliance called Hadash-Taal looks is projected to win five seats, and is unlikely to support either Netanyahu or Lapid to lead the country.

Voter turnout…