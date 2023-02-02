Netanyahu outlines imaginative and prescient for two-state answer – with out Palestinian sovereignty

Editor’s Note: A version of this story appears in today’s Meanwhile in the Middle East newsletter, CNN’s three-times-a-week look inside the region’s biggest stories. Sign up here.



Jerusalem

CNN

—



A shocking 48 hours of violence – bloody even by the standards of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict – followed immediately by a fortunately timed flying visit from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, focused the eyes of the world on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week.

He looked back without blinking.

Sitting down for an exclusive interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, he signaled clearly that it is extremely unlikely Israel and the Palestinians will make any measurable progress toward a long-term peace anytime soon.

Netanyahu made clear that while he’s “open” to negotiations with the Palestinians and is willing to cooperate with them on…