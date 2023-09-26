Netherlands 2-1 England: Lionesses fall to late defeat by the Netherlands

England have lost two of their past three matches including the World Cup final in August

England lost for just the third time under manager Sarina Wiegman as the Netherlands scored a 90th-minute winner in the Women’s Nations League.

Renate Jansen gave the hosts victory after Alessia Russo had cancelled out Lieke Martens’ opener in Utrecht.

It was another England performance which underwhelmed and it means their qualification for the Olympics, on behalf of Team GB, promises not to be a smooth ride.

Martens had controversially put the Dutch in front, as team-mate Danielle van de Donk appeared offside in the build-up and there was no video assistant referee (VAR) to assist the officials.

However, it only capped off a first half in which the Netherlands were the better side before England responded after the break, getting the equaliser via Russo’s first-time strike, and creating more opportunities.

Wiegman, who led the Netherlands to Euro 2017 glory, was back in her home country for a…