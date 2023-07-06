Netherlands beat Scotland to achieve Cricket World Cup on web run charge

Bas de Leede was the hero for Netherlands, taking the game away from Scotland with powerful hitting

ICC World Cup Qualifier – Super Six, Bulawayo Scotland 277-9 (50 overs): McMullen 106, Berrington 64, Mackintosh 38*; De Leede 5-52 Netherlands 278-6 (42.5 overs): De Leede 123, Singh 40; Leask 2-42 Netherlands win by four wickets Scorecard

Scotland missed out on a World Cup place on net run rate after losing to a Bas de Leede-inspired Netherlands.

Brandon McMullen hit 106 as Scotland posted 277-9, with De Leede taking five wickets.

The Dutch had to surpass that total in 44 overs to leapfrog Scotland and did so with seven balls to spare, De Leede smashing his way to 123 in Bulawayo.

De Leede is just the fourth player to score a century and grab five wickets in the same men’s ODI.

Unbeaten Sri Lanka topped the standings in the 10-nation qualifier event in Zimbabwe.

Scotland and the Dutch both lost twice in seven outings, but it is the latter who took the last remaining spot for the tournament in…