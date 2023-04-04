Netherlands practice crash: One killed and 30 injured in Voorschoten





CNN

At least one person was killed and 30 injured, many seriously, when a passenger train carrying about 50 people derailed in the Netherlands early Tuesday after hitting construction equipment on the track, Dutch emergency services said.

Rescue teams were seen ferrying away the injured in pre-dawn darkness at the scene of the accident at Voorschoten, a village near The Hague. The accident happened around 3:25 a.m., the emergency services said.

A fire department spokesperson told Dutch radio that 19 people were taken to hospital. Others were being treated on the spot, the emergency services said.

The front carriage of the night train from Leiden city to The Hague derailed and plowed into a field after the accident, ANP news agency said. The second carriage was on its side and a fire broke out in the rear carriage but was later extinguished, it said.