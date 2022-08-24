Netherlands v Eire: Leah Paul & Laura Delany hit centuries as Irish win ODI sequence

Ireland set several national records in their demolition of the Netherlands

Second one-day international, Amstelveen: Ireland 337-8 (50 overs): Paul 137, L Delany 109; Overdijk 2-57 Netherlands 127 (33.2 overs): Van Beuge 26; Murray 5-39 Ireland won by 210 runs Scorecard

Opener Leah Paul hit 137 from 138 balls as Ireland made a record 337-8 to clinch a one-day international series victory over the Netherlands.

Paul added 236 for the third wicket with captain Laura Delany, who made 109 from 102 balls in Amstelveen.

Their maiden centuries ensured a record score for Ireland in women’s ODIs.

Cara Murray then took 5-39 as Ireland bowled the Dutch out for 127 to win by 210 runs and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Records tumbled – as well as Ireland’s record total and winning margin, Paul made the highest individual score for the visitors, while her stand with Delaney was also a record partnership, beating the previous mark of 154.

