Netherlands v Eire: Leah Paul & Laura Delany hit centuries as Irish win ODI sequence

|Second one-day international, Amstelveen:
|Ireland 337-8 (50 overs): Paul 137, L Delany 109; Overdijk 2-57
|Netherlands 127 (33.2 overs): Van Beuge 26; Murray 5-39
|Ireland won by 210 runs
|Scorecard
Opener Leah Paul hit 137 from 138 balls as Ireland made a record 337-8 to clinch a one-day international series victory over the Netherlands.
Paul added 236 for the third wicket with captain Laura Delany, who made 109 from 102 balls in Amstelveen.
Their maiden centuries ensured a record score for Ireland in women’s ODIs.
Cara Murray then took 5-39 as Ireland bowled the Dutch out for 127 to win by 210 runs and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
Records tumbled – as well as Ireland’s record total and winning margin, Paul made the highest individual score for the visitors, while her stand with Delaney was also a record partnership, beating the previous mark of 154.
Having lost Monday’s opening match at the same…