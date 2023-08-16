Netherlands v Eire T20 sequence: Laura Delany units caps file as hosts win by 66 runs

Laura Delany was superb with the ball in Wednesday’s victory in Amstelveen

Second T20 international, Amstelveen Ireland 148-6 (20 overs): Hunter 36, Prendergast 25; Rijke 3-37 Ireland 82 (15.5 overs): De Leede 21; Delany 3-5, Kelly 3-11 Ireland win by 66 runs Scorecard external-link (external site)

Laura Delany made a record 185th international appearance for Ireland as they won the T20 series against Netherlands with a 66-run victory.

The Irish skipper made 20 runs, while Amy Hunter top-scored with 36 as the tourists made 148-6 in Amstelveen.

Delany then produced career-best T20 figures of 3-5 as Netherlands were dismissed for 82 in 15.5 overs.

Ireland go 2-0 up in the three-match series with the final match between the teams on Thursday.

It was another comfortable victory for the Irish after cruising to a 10-wicket win in Tuesday’s opener.

Hunter, who made an unbeaten 49 in the first T20, and Orla Prendergast (25) put on 51 for the second wicket, while Delany and Gaby Lewis (19) added valuable…