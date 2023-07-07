Netskope Recognized as a Leader in SSE and ZTNA in New IDC MarketScape Reports – Press Release

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Netskope , a leader in Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), today announced that it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide NESaaS 2023 Vendor Assessment (IDC doc #US50723823, June 2023) and a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Zero Trust Network Access 2023 Vendor Assessment (IDC doc #US50844623). Both reports focus on business-critical aspects of security modernization and network transformation, positioning Netskope as a Leader in each.

An acknowledged leader in SSE and SASE, Netskope’s SASE platform includes its award-winning Intelligent Security Service Edge (SSE) and Borderless SD-WAN technologies, all of which are crucial to providing optimized access and zero trust-based security required in a modern networking and security technology stack.

“Our thorough assessment of Netskope’s strategy and capabilities led us to recognize the company as a Leader in both the NESaaS and ZTNA reports,” said Chris Rodriguez, IDC Research Director, Trusted Network Access and Protection. “Netskope’s deep level of expertise in CASB inline and API protection is a key differentiator for organizations that are concerned about the risks represented by managed and unmanaged SaaS applications. And for organizations that prioritize data protection and cloud capabilities, Netskope is a natural shortlist option.“

Both of the IDC MarketScape reports also recognized Netskope as a Leader based on the underlying infrastructure of, Netskope NewEdge . The reports state, “Netskope leverages its extensive cloud architecture to offer a ubiquitous, performant, edge-delivered zero trust access model across all users and devices. Netskope NewEdge is the company’s cloud architecture that includes extensive numbers of POPs and capabilities for maximal edge performance.”

“Since day one, we’ve prioritized solving our customers’ biggest challenges in cloud security, network transformation and data protection,” said Jason Clark, Chief…