Netskrt Systems and BAI Communications team up to offer video streaming to railw… – Press Release

Netskrt eCDN enhances BAI connected transport solution with high quality streaming video and improved overall Wi-Fi performance

Netskrt Systems, the only provider of eCDNs for rail, air and other underserved locations, and BAI Communications (BAI), soon to rebrand as Boldyn Networks, and a designer, builder, and operator of shared communications infrastructure, today announced they will work together to enhance rail passengers’ onboard Wi-Fi experience, including offering them on demand and live video streaming services. BAI will integrate Netskrt’s eCDN for Rail solution, which deploys content delivery intelligence in the cloud and video caches on each train, with their connected transport solution to give rail operators a seamless, easy to deploy and manage connectivity solution.

BAI and Netskrt offer railway operators and passengers affordable onboard video streaming, that reduces the load on the internet bandwidth, and improves overall Wi-Fi performance. (Photo: Business Wire)

Rail operators struggle to meet customer Wi-Fi expectations onboard trains that are traveling through the countryside at high speed, and lose cellular coverage in remote areas and tunnels. IPSOS Passenger research suggests 41% of all adults (16 – 75) and 64% of young people (16 – 35) would be more likely to consider taking the train over other modes of transport (e.g. car, plane, etc.), if train companies provided fast, reliable on-board Wi-Fi. Computer Weekly reports that for business travelers, this figure rises to 79%. Over the last few years, it has become even more difficult, as homebound consumers turned to streaming services for entertainment. Now as they return to travel, consumers not only expect high quality Wi-Fi, they also want to watch their favorite streaming channels wherever they go. Streaming video places higher demand on the limited…