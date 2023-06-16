Network As A Service Market size is set to grow by USD 19,994.1 million from 202… – Press Release

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The global network as a service market size is estimated to grow by USD 19,994.1 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 36% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio’s analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. North America has a highly advanced telecommunication infrastructure, further driving the demand for networks as a service. The region is home to some of the largest technology companies in the world, including Cisco Systems Inc and International Business Machines Corp, which are major players in the network as a service market. The increasing demand for network management solutions that can support the digital transformation initiatives of organizations is propelling market growth. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a sample report.

Network As A Service Market – Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type, End-user (IT and telecom, BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Retail and others), Type (WAN as a service and LAN as a service), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).