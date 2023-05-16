Network camera market size to grow by USD 23.5 billion from 2022 to 2027, Arecon… – Press Release

NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The network camera market size is set to grow by USD 23.5 billion from 2022 to 2027 and register a CAGR of 11.23%, according to Technavio’s latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio’s reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. View a sample report.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Network camera market 2023-2027: Segmentation

End-user

Public



Commercial



Residential

Component

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

The public segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. Public sector organizations use network cameras in highways, streets, bridges, stadiums, parks, playgrounds, refineries, and religious institutions. Video surveillance is necessary to ensure the safety of citizens. The rising threat of criminal activity has compelled governments of various countries to deploy network cameras for effective surveillance. Such factors will drive the segment’s growth during the forecast period.

The report comprises of various segments as well as analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. Download sample report

Network Camera Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the network camera market include Arecont Vision Costar LLC, Avigilon Corp., Axis Communications AB, Basler AG, Belkin International Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Eagle Eye Networks Inc., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Hanwha Corp.,…