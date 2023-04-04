Neurodegenerative Drugs Market to Reach $74.80 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 7.5… – Press Release

The global neurodegenerative drugs market is expected to experience growth in the coming years, attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of diseases like Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and multiple sclerosis, and efforts by both government and non-government organizations

PORTLAND, Ore., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Neurodegenerative Drugs Market by Drug Class (Dopamine Agonists, Decarboxylase Inhibitors, Cholinesterase Inhibitors, Immunomodulators, and Others), by Indication, (Parkinson’s Disease, Alzheimer’s Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, and Others), and by Distribution Channel, (Hospital Pharmacies, Online Providers, and Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031”. According to the report, the global neurodegenerative drugs industry generated $36.27 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $74.80 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Prime determinants of growth

The global neurodegenerative drugs market is expected to experience growth in the coming years, attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of diseases like Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and multiple sclerosis, and efforts by both government and non-government organizations. The launch of new drugs is also expected to contribute to market growth. However, drug development for these diseases can be complicated, which may limit growth. Despite this, there are opportunities for the market with the rise of research and development activities for neurodegenerative diseases in the future.

Report coverage & details: