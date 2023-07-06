Neurology Devices Market to grow at a CAGR of 12.02% from 2022 to 2027|North Ame… – Press Release

NEW YORK, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The neurology devices market is set to grow by USD 12,493.66 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 12.02% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The growing geriatric population is a key factor driving the market growth. The geriatric population is more affected by various chronic diseases such as diabetes, muscular problems, Alzheimer’s illness, PD, and gastrointestinal issues. For example, as per OECD, the portion of the geriatric population of the all-out population expanded from 9% in 1960 to 17% in 2015 and is supposed to increase to 28% by 2050. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. –Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

The report on the neurology devices market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis.

The neurology devices market covers the following areas:

Neurology Devices Market 2023-2027 – Market Dynamics

Major Trends

Technological advances in neurological devices are a major trend shaping the market. The advance in medical equipment has empowered doctors to give quality care to patients, with better access to information and medical telecommunications. For instance, the NeuroPace RNS System, introduced by NeuroPace Inc. (NeuroPace), is a small implantable neurostimulator with a brain-computer interface. Furthermore, the development of next-generation devices such as neurostimulation devices with brain-computer interface features and robot-assisted devices are the key development in the market. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The…