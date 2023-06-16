Neurovascular Catheters Market to reach USD 7.5 billion in 2032, expanding at a … – Press Release

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In 2021, the worldwide neurovascular catheter market was estimated to be worth approximately US$ 3.3 billion. With a predicted CAGR of 7.9% over the next 10 years, the market is expected to be worth roughly USD 7.5 billion by the end of 2032. By 2032, the global absolute dollar opportunity growth in the neurovascular catheters industry is estimated to be US$ 7.5 billion.



Increased incidences of neurological conditions like brain aneurysms and stroke, the emergence of unhealthy lifestyles, rising population consciousness about psychological condition treatment, increasing spending power, and the introduction of novel products by major manufacturers are some of the primary factors operating the market.

Neurovascular catheters are required for interventions in the brain and intracranial areas throughout neurovascular surgeries owing to the sensitivity of neurovascular organs. These catheters have an extensive number of uses, including Embolic Stroke, Brain Aneurysm, and Arteriovenous Malformations. According to a current market analysis performed by Transparency Market Research, brain aneurysms remained in the application sector with the biggest volume.

The incidence of neurovascular disorders such as brain aneurysms and embolic stroke is rising, which is expected to drive growth in the neurovascular catheter market. As neurological disorders become increasingly common, the demand for minimally invasive techniques and neurovascular surgical technology grows. A significant market driver is the rising demand for endoscopic brain surgery as a result of the continued development of single-incision laparoscopic and endoscopic surgical procedures.

