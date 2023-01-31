Neustar announces identity resolution solution in AWS Clean Rooms – Press Release

Neustar, Inc., a TransUnion company, announced today the launch of a new solution offering for AWS Clean Rooms by Amazon Web Services (AWS). Neustar’s Unified Identity solution for AWS Clean Rooms reinforces Neustar’s commitment in championing privacy-enhanced identity resolution and data collaboration.

Last November, at AWS re:Invent 2022, AWS Clean Rooms was announced as a new analytics service that helps companies across industries and their partners easily and securely analyze and collaborate on their combined datasets—without sharing or revealing underlying data. The Neustar solution integration for AWS Clean Rooms launching today allows brands, agencies, and publishers to effectively connect and enrich disparate first- and second-party data sources, improving their ability to build, reach and convert high value audiences across media channels.

“Neustar’s collaboration with AWS Clean Rooms gives customers the ability to resolve identity fragments to actual consumers in the real world and improve their match rates to clean room partners,” said Ryan Engle, VP of Identity Solutions at Neustar. “Together with AWS, we can better enable a privacy-first world with consumer trust at its heart, enhanced by the power of identity.”

Neustar’s solution allows AWS Clean Rooms customers to use Neustar’s identity graph and machine learning capabilities to resolve offline and online identifiers by responsibly connecting disparate events, location, and device data. Customers often struggle with low match rates between consumer data sets, impacting their ability to execute analytics or create scaled audiences.

Neustar’s Unified Identity can increase match rates and provide rich attributes for new segmentations. With this solution, brands, agencies, and publishers can move forward with confidence to unlock new insights, build more effective audiences, and measure the impact of marketing as identity enhances their data.

“With Neustar Unified Identity for AWS Clean…