NevGold Announces Formation of BC Subsidiary, Entering Into Option Agreement wit… – Press Release

Vancouver, British Columbia, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NevGold Corp. (“NevGold” or the “Company“) (TSXV:NAU) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50) is pleased to announce that it has established a new British Columbia subsidiary, 1416753 B.C. Ltd. (“SubCo”) to focus on its high-grade Ptarmigan silver-copper-lead-zinc project in southeastern BC. SubCo has also entered into an option agreement dated May 26, 2023 (the “Option Agreement”) to acquire a portfolio of advanced exploration assets including two copper-gold-silver projects and three lithium projects in British Columbia (collectively, the “Option Projects”) from Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. ((“EPL” or the “Optionor”, TSXV:EPL). The Option Agreement and Option Projects are described in more detail below.



NevGold intends to prepare SubCo for a future subsequent going public transaction through either a spin-out, merger, or sale.

Highlights

Unlock s immediate value from Ptarmigan with 25 million shares of SubCo being issued to NevGold to the benefit of NevGold shareholders;

Further exposure for NevGold shareholders to five promising copper, gold, silver, and lithium projects through the Option Agreement with EPL;

Large land positions totalling over 310 km 2 (or 31,028 hectares) in highly prospective districts in Southeast British Columbia, Toodoggone, and Atlin (see Figure 2);

(or 31,028 hectares) in highly prospective districts in Southeast British Columbia, Toodoggone, and Atlin (see Figure 2); Ptarmigan (NevGold), Lost Horse (Option Project), and Acacia (Option Project) have numerous “drill-ready” targets;

Operating partnership between experienced NevGold and EPL teams on BC projects;

Allows NevGold to maintain 100% focus on Western USA oxide, heap-leach gold projects including Nutmeg Mountain (Idaho), Limousine Butte (Nevada), and Cedar Wash (Nevada)

NevGold CEO, Brandon Bonifacio, comments: “The creation of the focused British Columbia SubCo extracts immediate value for our shareholders with 25 million shares being issued to NevGold. The SubCo provides exposure to a highly prospective portfolio of advanced exploration assets including…