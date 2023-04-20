New Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is Built for Productivity, with an Eco-Friendly and… – Press Release

Editor’s Summary:

Intel Evo-verified, and powered by performance-minded 13th Gen Intel ® Core ™ processors and Intel ® vPro ® , the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 and Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 714 deliver responsive performance, fast-charging and long battery life

Core processors and Intel vPro , the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 and Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 714 deliver responsive performance, fast-charging and long battery life Convertible design, 14-inch WUXGA (1920×1200) display, and quick-charging dockable USI active stylus pair for productivity, work, and fun on the go

QHD 2K webcam and premium audio provide the clarity needed for conferencing at work, classes and staying in touch

webcam and premium audio provide the clarity needed for conferencing at work, classes and staying in touch Made with durable aluminum designs while supporting Acer’s Earthion initiative with the incorporation of recycled materials in its packaging and EPEAT registration

TAIPEI, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Acer today launched its latest performance-minded, premium convertible Chromebooks, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 and Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 714. Supporting the needs of consumers, families and businesses, the new Chromebook line is powered by new 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processors, 10-hour battery life[1] with fast-charging, and new features, delivered in eco-friendly packaging which is made from fully-recyclable materials. The 16:10, 14-inch Chromebook also provides vivid displays and high-quality video conferencing with its WUXGA display[2], 100% sRGB coverage, a built-in QHD 2K webcam, and DTS® Audio. Hybrid workers and students can fully maximize the 2-in-1 Chromebook for daily use with its flexible 360-degree convertible mode, quick-charging USI stylus, and compliance to military-grade durability standards.

“The new Acer Chromebook Spin 714 and Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 714 have the performance and productivity-boosting features that make them ideal for executives and mobile professionals, as well as consumers and students taking on more advanced apps such as coding and video editing,” said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. “The Chromebooks’ QHD 2K webcam ensures high-quality conferencing,…